Azerbaijani Central Bank fines KredAqro NBCO's official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has held an official of the KredAqro LLC non-bank credit organization (NBCO) administratively responsible, Trend reports via the CBA.

"Within the framework of ongoing supervisory processes conducted by the CBA, due to violations of Article 22.1 of the law on 'Non-bank credit organizations' and Clause 3.3 of the 'Procedure for providing borrower information to the centralized credit register,' an official of KredAqro NBCO LLC was fined 10,000 manat ($5,800) in accordance with Article 440.1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses," the bank's statement noted.

KredAqro was founded in 2000. Its authorized capital is 452,000 manat ($265,880).