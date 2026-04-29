PremiumKyrgyzstan boosts generating capacity at Uchkurgan Hydropower Plant
Photo: Press Service of the President of Kyrgyzstan
The gradual increase in Uchkurgan HPP capacity highlights Kyrgyzstan’s investment-driven approach to hydropower modernization aimed at expanding domestic generation and strengthening long-term energy security.
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