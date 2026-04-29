Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss transport and telecommunications co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Batyr Annayev, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan, Gismat Gozalov, and discussed prospects of cooperation in transport and telecommunications, the source from the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan told Trend.

The parties underscored the significance of high-level political dialogue and reciprocal visits in advancing bilateral relations. They emphasized that, owing to the strong political will of the heads of state, cooperation between the two countries has achieved a strategic level.

The discussions focused on the current state and prospects of cooperation in transport, as well as in transit, logistics, digital development, and telecommunications. The sides highlighted that the advantageous geographical positions of both countries, coupled with the region’s growing transit potential, create favorable conditions for the expansion of transport corridors.

Furthermore, within the framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission, the parties reviewed additional avenues for cooperation in digital development, the modernization of telecommunications infrastructure, and the enhancement of transport, logistics, and transit connectivity.

Both sides also expressed their mutual interest in further deepening the strategic partnership and fraternal ties between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, with particular emphasis on expanding practical cooperation in the aforementioned fields.