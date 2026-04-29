PremiumKyrgyzstan moves forward with hydropower plant reconstruction project
Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
The project reflects Kyrgyzstan’s broader strategy to modernize its energy infrastructure through blended international financing, aimed at improving energy security and supporting sustainable economic growth.
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