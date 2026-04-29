Netherlands considers Baku visit by new Prime Minister, ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. The Netherlands is weighing a possible visit to Baku by its new prime minister, Rob Jetten, later this year, the Dutch ambassador to Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

Speaking at a briefing marking King's Day celebrations in Baku, Ambassador Marianne de Jong said discussions are underway about organizing the trip.

“Over the past year, we have seen significant progress in bilateral relations and intend to continue developing cooperation,” de Jong said.

She highlighted growing political dialogue between the two countries at both technical and senior levels, underscoring the importance of high-level engagement between their leadership.

“The Netherlands has a new prime minister who recently took office, and we are currently considering organizing his visit to Baku later this year,” de Jong said. “An invitation has already been extended, and we hope that Prime Minister Jetten will be able to visit Azerbaijan this year.”