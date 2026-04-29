Kyrgyzstan, Togo explore opportunities to strengthen cooperation in key sectors

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 29. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov held talks with Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Togolese Republic Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé on April 29, during which the parties held an in-depth exchange of views on current issues on the bilateral agenda, Trend reports citing the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

According to information, special attention during the meeting was paid to cooperation in the fields of energy, digitalization, healthcare, education, agriculture and the financial sector.

The sides also reaffirmed their commitment to further expanding multilateral cooperation within the frameworks of the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the African Union in the interests of the sustainable development of both countries.

Welcoming Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, President Sadyr Japarov noted that he is the first African head of state to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan and expressed confidence that the events would lay a solid foundation for strengthening political dialogue and developing bilateral cooperation.

"Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to expanding cooperation with African countries.

Togo enjoys authority in West Africa, is an active member of regional organizations and maintains active political, trade and economic cooperation with neighboring countries and leading states of the world," President Sadyr Japarov said.

In this context, the Kyrgyz president emphasized Kyrgyzstan’s interest in developing cooperation with Togo as a promising partner in Africa across all areas.

"The package of documents being signed today will serve as the foundation for taking Kyrgyz-Togolese cooperation to a qualitatively new level," he added.

For his part, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé stated that the visit marks a new stage in relations between the two countries and stressed Togo’s interest in mutually beneficial and strong partnership.

He noted that despite the geographical distance between Togo and Kyrgyzstan, the two countries share similar priorities.

"The agreements we are signing today cover the most important areas that create the basis for the future development of relations between our countries.

These agreements are not the limit - for us, this is only the beginning. Our task now is to implement them methodically and consistently," the Сhairman of the Council of Ministers concluded.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to begin the practical implementation of the proposals voiced in the near future and to involve the relevant state bodies of both countries.