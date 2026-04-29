Iran’s Ardabil Free Trade Zone offers broad support for investors - governor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Investors can receive comprehensive support in the Ardabil Free Trade and Industrial Zone in northwestern Iran through the simplification and acceleration of licensing procedures, said Ardabil Governor Masoud Emami Yeganeh, during a meeting dedicated to reviewing the current state of the zone, Trend reports.

He emphasized that relevant institutions should ensure that necessary permits are issued as quickly as possible to accelerate the development of the zone. “Within the framework of projects already launched in industrial and other economic sectors in this zone, there is a strong need to develop infrastructure and provide full support to investors,” he said.

Emami Yeganeh added that the comprehensive development plan for the Ardabil Free Trade and Industrial Zone is expected to be finalized by June 21, noting that its implementation could play a significant role in the province’s economic growth and represents a valuable opportunity for development.

In 2024, Iran’s Cabinet adopted a decision to establish the Ardabil Free Trade and Industrial Zone in the Bileh Savar district of Ardabil province. Under the decision, steps will be taken to boost employment, increase exports, attract investment, and facilitate production within the zone.

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