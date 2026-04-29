PremiumTurkmen commodity exchange external quotations edge up amid agricultural growth
Photo: State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)
The total value of external quotations on Turkmenistan’s exchange increased slightly compared to the previous session, supported by gains in the agriculture sector.
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