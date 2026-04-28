Baku to host 19th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition and Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. The Caspian Agro Week - the 19th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition and Forum, InterFood Azerbaijan - the 31st Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition, as well as Horeca Caspian - the 14th Caspian International Exhibition of Equipment and Supplies for Hotels, Restaurants and Supermarkets will be held in Baku on May 5-8, Trend reports.

The region's agricultural and food industry exhibitions, Caspian Agro Week and InterFood Azerbaijan, are important events of the year that bring together all players operating in the relevant fields.

The Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan provides organizational support to the exhibitions. The ministry also participates in the exhibitions with its own stand, providing visitors with extensive information on projects aimed at the development of the agricultural sector, innovative approaches, and state support mechanisms.

At the same time, the Caspian Agro Week and InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions are supported by the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Food and Beverage Industrialists Association (AFBIA), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations and the Azerbaijan Exhibition Organizers Association.

So far, 447 companies from 45 countries around the world have confirmed their participation in the exhibitions. The geography of the exhibitions includes, in addition to Azerbaijan, Germany, the U.S., Belarus, Benin, the U.K., Brazil, South Korea, South Sudan, Czech Republic, China, Georgia, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Finland, France, India, Indonesia, Spain, Sweden, Italy, Cameroon, Latvia, Mexico, Egypt, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Poland, Ghana, Kazakhstan, Russia, Senegal, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Greece, Japan, Vietnam, Zambia and other countries.

At the same time, within the framework of the exhibitions, Germany, Belarus, Brazil, Georgia, Italy, Korea, the Netherlands, and Indonesia will present their agricultural and food industry products in the format of national groups. AFAZ (Africa-Azerbaijan Cooperation) will participate with a separate stand, and this stand will be represented by companies from the following countries: Benin, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Somalia, Tanzania, and Zambia. AFAZ and Brazil will participate in these exhibitions for the first time.

One of the innovations introduced at the exhibitions is that in 2026, the InterFood Azerbaijan exhibition will be concentrated in a single space - in the 4th pavilion of the Baku Expo Center. Thus, all local and foreign companies representing the food industry will present their products to visitors in this pavilion. This approach allows visitors to save time within the exhibition and follow all the innovations related to the food sector in a single place, more conveniently.

These exhibitions are organized both in the indoor pavilions of the Baku Expo Center and in the open air. In particular, in the open area, a wide exposition of large-scale agricultural equipment and the most modern agricultural products will be demonstrated. Here, visitors will be able to get acquainted with the latest technological achievements and equipment of the agricultural sector.

Along with foreign representatives and local companies, this year the regions of Azerbaijan will also be actively represented at the exhibition. Visitors will have the opportunity to get acquainted with the opportunities of the regions in the agrarian and food sectors within the framework of the exhibitions.

Being the largest agricultural exhibition in the region, Caspian Agro Week covers such areas as agricultural machinery, facilities and equipment, irrigation systems, packaging, innovative technologies in agriculture, livestock and poultry farming, veterinary medicine, plant growing, fruit and vegetable growing, floriculture, waste processing, logistics, and electronic agriculture.

The exhibition once again brings together leading participants in the agricultural industry, local and foreign experts, including importers, exporters, distributors of agricultural products, wholesale and retail trade representatives, as well as thousands of professional audiences, creating unique opportunities for the exchange of experience, knowledge, and innovations.

At the same time, the exhibition includes sections on artificial intelligence, smart villages, startups, IT services, robotics, drones and "green agro" in the "Smart Agro" direction.

The InterFood Azerbaijan exhibition presents products and services in the food industry, beverages, sweets, dairy products, confectionery and flour products, fruits and vegetables, packaging, food technologies, as well as halal food and other sections.

The exhibitions serve as a convenient platform for promoting the Made in Azerbaijan brand. As in the past, this year, as part of the Caspian Agro Week and InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions, participants demonstrate their products under this brand. This is a vivid example of the development and competitiveness of local production in the global agricultural and food industry.

For the first time, the Hosted Buyer program will be organized during the Caspian Agro Week and InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions. This program is implemented with the aim of creating the most effective and comfortable working conditions for visitors-buyers participating in the exhibition. The Russian Lenta, Samokat, Fresh market hypermarkets, and other companies will participate in the exhibitions within the framework of Hosted Buyer.

A business program will be presented within the framework of Caspian Agro Week and InterFood Azerbaijan events program during four days. The program includes international forums, panel discussions, industry presentations, and master classes, as well as traditional B2B and B2G meetings.

A number of forums - the 3rd International Agrarian Innovation Forum, the Forum on the Power of Agricultural Insurance Against Risks, the 2nd International Forum of Agronomists within the framework of public-private partnership, the AGROSCIENCE Forum, and the 5th Agribusiness Development Forum - will be held in the exhibition presentation zone, organized by the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan.

Presentations and master classes will be organized in the Food & Agro Talks area during the exhibition days in the presentation zone of the Baku Expo Center. Here, leading experts, manufacturers, and industry representatives will make speeches on topical topics, share their real experience and knowledge. Within the framework of Food & Agro Talks, panel sessions titled "Agribusiness development and support programs in Azerbaijan: from small farms to large agrocorporations", "Farms and water: sustainable water supply and efficiency", "Trends and innovations in the food industry of Azerbaijan", "Financial solutions for farmers", "Ecologically oriented agriculture and food security: modern approaches and solutions" and an interactive case session "Think like a CEO" will be held.

The exhibition will also include an event called "WomenSpace: food, communication, mentoring" and an exhibition of Chocolate Art Installations.

The "Retail center - meeting center for trade networks" will be open for participants and invited companies within the framework of the InterFood Azerbaijan exhibition. This center, which will operate on the 2nd day of the exhibition, will organize targeted business meetings between food industry manufacturers and representatives of large retail chains. This platform will allow participants to present their products directly to potential buyers, establish new sales channels, and expand cooperation opportunities.

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