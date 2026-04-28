Azerbaijan's Human Rights Committee meeting discusses new draft law

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. A new draft law was discussed at a video conference meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Human Rights Committee today, a source in the parliament told Trend.

Opening the meeting, the committee chairman, Zahid Oruj, said that one issue - the draft law on amendments to the law of Azerbaijan "On citizens' appeals" (first reading) was included in the agenda.

Informing about the issue, the committee chairman noted that the main purpose of the amendments made to the draft law is to further improve the legal basis of e-government mechanisms, increase efficiency and effectiveness in public administration. The draft law envisages more flexible and transparent management of citizen appeals through the Electronic Government Information System (EGIS), improvement of service quality, and strengthening the digitalization process.

At the same time, the amendments made to the draft law will serve to eliminate repetitive provisions and optimize procedures for more effective implementation of state regulation.

During the discussions, committee members Nagif Hamzayev, Azer Allahveranov, Hikmat Mammadov, Mubariz Gurbanli, Vugar Rahimzadeh, Sevil Mikayilova, and Elman Nasirov spoke and expressed their opinions on the draft law, put forward their comments and suggestions.

After discussions, the draft law, which was on the agenda of the online meeting, was recommended for the first reading to the plenary session of the Milli Majlis.

The event was attended by the Deputy Chairman of the Committee Arzukhan Alizade, committee members Tural Ganjaliyev, Razi Nurullayev, Sayyad Aran, Mirjalil Gasimli, Imamverdi Ismayilov, Bahruz Maharramov, and other officials.