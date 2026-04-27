Azerbaijan reveals implementation progress of financial sector development strategy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced that the “Financial Sector Development Strategy” for 2024-2026 was implemented at 85.6% in 2025, Trend reports, citing the bank.

During the reporting period, implementation across key sectors stood at 86.3% in the banking sector, 80% in the insurance sector, 84.6% in capital markets, 86.5% in the payments sector, 84.7% in digital finance, 100% in sustainable finance, and 85.7% in professional development and financial literacy.

Moreover, 14.4% of the planned measures under the strategy experienced delays in execution during 2025.

Delays by sector amounted to 13.7% in banking, 20% in insurance, 15.4% in capital markets, 13.5% in payments, 15.3% in digital finance, and 14.3% in professional development and financial literacy.

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