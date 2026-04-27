Azerbaijan, Int'l Transport Forum strengthen cooperation through information session

Photo: Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. An information session aimed at enhancing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the International Transport Forum (ITF) was held with the participation of representatives from the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, regulatory bodies, and state institutions, the ministry told Trend.

The ministry stated that the session focused on expanding collaboration and deepening engagement with the ITF across key areas of transport policy.

Head of the Transport Policy Department at RINN, Fariz Aliyev, emphasized that Azerbaijan's chairmanship in ITF during 2025-2026 demonstrates the country’s active contribution to shaping global transport policy. He noted that within this cooperation, Azerbaijan benefits from international experience and analytical tools while also sharing its own expertise in digitalization, transport management, and infrastructure development.

ITF Head of Institutional Relations and Summit, Mary Crass, said that Azerbaijan stands out not only as a participant but also as an initiative and leading partner, adding that the priorities set during its chairmanship are already being translated into concrete actions and tangible results.

During the session, participants were briefed on the ITF’s areas of activity and cooperation opportunities. Particular emphasis was placed on Azerbaijan’s involvement in ITF research projects, exchange of data and expertise, and participation in expert discussions.

The event also highlighted the importance of maintaining the positive momentum achieved during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship and further strengthening coordination among national institutions.

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