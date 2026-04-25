Azerbaijani wrestler becomes European champion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. The European Wrestling Championships, which took place in the Albanian capital Tirana, are coming to an end, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

On the sixth day of the competition, two Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers climbed onto the podium.

Islam Bazarganov (57 kg) faced Russia's Musa Mekhtikhanov in the final. The Azerbaijani wrestler avenged his defeat at last year's World Championships. Bazarganov, who started the match well, finished the first half with an 8-0 lead. Although his opponent reduced the deficit in the second half, Bazarganov ultimately prevailed 8-6. Thus, Bazarganov became European Champion for the first time.

Azerbaijani wrestler Jabrayil Hajiyev (79 kg) defeated Rasul Shapiev from North Macedonia (8:0) and won the bronze medal at the European Championship.

Despite Rashid Babazade's 4-2 victory over Belgium's Ayoub Musayev in the repechage match, he lost 0-7 to Armenian European Champion Vazgen Tevanyan in the bronze medal match, finishing his debut competition in 5th place.