Kazakhstan and Greece agree on priority directions for investment cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 25. Kazakhstan and Greece have identified key directions for expanding cooperation and launching new investment projects following a working visit by Alibek Kuantyrov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, to Greece, Trend reports via the Kazakh MFA.

During his visit, Kuantyrov held a series of meetings with representatives of Greek government bodies and business circles, focusing on deepening trade and economic ties and advancing practical joint initiatives.

In talks with Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Haris Theoharis, the sides discussed preparations for the next meeting of the Kazakhstan-Greece Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Technological Cooperation, as well as broader bilateral issues. The Greek side noted Kazakhstan’s importance as a key partner, particularly in energy, while also highlighting strong potential for cooperation in agriculture, logistics, and other sectors.

Kuantyrov, in turn, reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to deepen engagement and move toward the practical implementation of joint initiatives, particularly in industry, energy, and infrastructure.

Special attention was given to financial and institutional cooperation. In meetings with Georgios Pitsilis, Governor of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue of Greece, the parties discussed tax administration reform, digitalization of public services, and prospects for an agreement on the avoidance of double taxation.

Further discussions were held with Serhat Köksal, President of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank, and Panagiotis Stampoulidis, Deputy CEO of Growthfund, Greece’s sovereign asset fund, on expanding investment cooperation, including participation in infrastructure and financial projects in Kazakhstan.

Kuantyrov also met with representatives of major Greek companies, including METLEN Energy & Metals, Desserta Hellas, and CCC, to explore concrete financing mechanisms and potential joint projects in metallurgy, energy, petrochemicals, agriculture, and industrial infrastructure development.