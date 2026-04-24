OTS and IOFS seal memo to strengthen food security and sustainability

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 24. The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation in the areas of food security, sustainable agriculture, and environmental sustainability, Trend reports via OTS.

The document was signed on April 24 at the IOFS headquarters in Astana, on the margins of the 2nd Meeting of Environment and Ecology Ministers, by OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev and IOFS Director General Berik Aryn.

The signing ceremony was attended by heads of diplomatic missions of OTS member states accredited in Kazakhstan, including representatives from Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan.

According to Secretary General Omuraliev, the memorandum is intended to establish a long-term, mutually beneficial partnership between the two organizations.

“This collaboration will enhance regional resilience and promote sustainable development throughout the Turkic region,” he stated.

Director General Aryn emphasized that the agreement represents a significant step toward deeper regional cooperation and advancing collective efforts to address food security challenges, foster agricultural innovation, and support sustainable natural resource management.

The memorandum provides a broad framework for cooperation in key areas including sustainable agriculture and rural development, food and food safety security, biotechnology, as well as sustainable use of land and water resources.