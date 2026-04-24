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Organizers reveal prize rewards for participants of Baku Marathon 2026

Other News Materials 24 April 2026 16:58 (UTC +04:00)
Organizers reveal prize rewards for participants of Baku Marathon 2026

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Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. The prize fund for the winners of the “Baku Marathon 2026,” which will be held for the first time as a full marathon on May 3, has been announced, Trend reports.

The marathon, traditionally organized annually on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, will this year be held as a full marathon instead of a half-marathon. The first three male and female finishers of the 42-kilometer race will be awarded certificates and cash prizes.

The first-place winner will receive 6,000 manat, the second-place finisher 4,000 manat, and the third-place finisher 2,000 manat. In addition, all participants who complete the full 42 kilometers will be awarded medals.

Participants competing in shorter distances will also be rewarded. The first 2,000 participants who do not complete the full 42 km and instead compete in the 21 km half-marathon will receive medals, while those who complete the 10 km distance will be awarded certificates.

Registration for participation in the marathon will close on April 25.

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