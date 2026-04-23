Tajikistan–Estonia Business Forum kicks Off in Dushanbe

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 23. On April 23, 2026, a Tajikistan–Estonia business forum was convened in Dushanbe, organized under the framework of cooperation between the chambers of commerce and industry of the two nations, Trend reports via the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tajikistan.

The forum brought together eight Estonian companies and over forty domestic enterprises representing diverse sectors, including metallurgy, non-ferrous metals and scrap processing, information technology, logistics, woodworking, and the confectionery industry.

The event provided a structured platform for establishing business contacts, exchanging professional expertise, and exploring prospects for enhanced bilateral economic cooperation.

During the forum, a memorandum of cooperation was formally signed between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In addition, the Estonian delegation participated in site visits to several leading domestic enterprises, further facilitating practical engagement and knowledge exchange.