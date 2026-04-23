China’s renewable strategy gains speed with wind capacity boom in 2025
Photo: China's People's Government of Fujian Province
China’s wind energy capacity continued to grow between 2023 and 2025, with steady annual increases supported by ongoing renewable energy development and large-scale infrastructure expansion.
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