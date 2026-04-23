Azerbaijan-Iran trade turnover ramps up in 3M2026
Trade between Azerbaijan and Iran increased in the first quarter of 2026. Azerbaijan's exports to Iran saw a slight decline, while imports from Iran rose significantly. Overall, the trade turnover between the two countries showed positive growth during this period.
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