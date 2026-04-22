Azerbaijan tallies total oil and gas output from Deepwater Gunashli
The Deepwater Gunashli platform has been in operation for 18 years since its commissioning. It represents the 3rd phase of the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field under the Contract of the Century.
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