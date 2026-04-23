U.S. State Department urges citizens to leave Iran via Azerbaijani border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. The U.S. has advised American citizens to leave Iran via the Azerbaijani border after the partial opening of Iranian airspace, Trend reports via the U.S. State Department.

"As of April 21, Iran’s airspace has partially reopened. U.S. citizens should leave Iran now, monitor local media for updates, and consult with commercial carriers for additional information on flights out of Iran. Americans seeking to depart Iran may also depart by land to Armenia, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Turkmenistan," the statement reads.

The State Department also advised U.S. citizens not to travel to Afghanistan, Iraq, or the Pakistan-Iran border area.

Americans who are unable to leave the Islamic Republic of Iran are advised to remain in their residences - at home, in hotels or other buildings - until further notice, and to stay away from windows.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.

On April 21, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he extended the ceasefire until Iran submits its proposal and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.