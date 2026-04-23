Azerbaijan assesses potential of Declaration of Intent inked with Latvia in agriculture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. I believe that the signed Declaration of Intent on Cooperation in the field of agriculture between the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Agriculture of Latvia will be a significant milestone in the bilateral relations, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov, wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

“The Declaration is expected to expand cooperation in the field of food security, agricultural trade, R&D, human resources development, animal breeding, and other mutually agreed areas.

The declaration laid a solid foundation for a lasting and productive partnership in future cooperation," the publication reads.