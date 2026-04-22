Azerbaijani Central Bank fines payment entity for administrative violations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has fined A-Solutions Electronic Payment Organization LLC and its official, holding them accountable for administrative violations, Trend reports via the CBA.

According to the CBA, during an on-site inspection conducted from September 1 through October 17, 2025, a number of violations of the legislation on the legalization of criminally obtained property and the financing of terrorism were identified at the LLC.

In connection with the discovered violations, the organization was fined 50,000 manat ($29,500) under Articles 598.1.1, 598.1.2, and 598.1.4 of the Code of Administrative Offenses. The official of the organization was also imposed an administrative fine of 10,000 manat ($5,900).