Uzbekistan sees sharp growth in ATMs and self-service kiosks
Uzbekistan is rapidly expanding its self-service banking infrastructure, with the number of ATMs and kiosks growing by a third over the past year, reflecting rising demand for digital financial services and improved nationwide access to banking.
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