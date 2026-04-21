Azerbaijan set to hold international event for Baku metro modernization
Photo: National Statistics Committee
ADB is hosting an Early Market Engagement event for the "Baku Metro Signaling Modernization" project on April 30, 2026. The online session will cover the project’s goals and procurement details. Companies must register by April 23, 2026, to participate.
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