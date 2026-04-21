Iran reveals funds for upcoming B1 bridge construction
Reconstruction of the B1 bridge, damaged by military airstrikes, will cost around 150 trillion rials ($113 million). Initial damage is estimated at 30 trillion rials ($22.7 million). Clearing operations are expected to start next month, with full restoration taking about three years.
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