Azerbaijan tallies oil exports to Croatia for 3M2026
From January through March 2026, Azerbaijan's oil and petroleum product exports to Croatia decreased significantly in both value and volume. This decline is compared to the same period in 2025, when exports were much higher. The drop reflects a notable reduction in both the amount of oil and its export value.
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