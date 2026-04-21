Birbank and Visa offer chance to attend FIFA World Cup 2026 final

Birbank, the country’s first digital bank, with the support of Visa, is launching another unique campaign for its customers. As part of the “FIFA 2026 Final Match with Birbank” campaign, Birbank clients have the opportunity to travel to the United States to watch the grand final live and experience the atmosphere of world football.

Only customers who obtain a new Birbank Visa installment card between April 13 and May 8, as well as those who currently do not have an active Birbank Visa installment card, are eligible to participate. The card can be ordered through both online and offline channels.

According to the campaign terms, customers who receive the card must make purchases on the Birmarket platform by May 13 in order to participate in the campaign. At the end of the campaign, one participant with the highest purchase volume on Birmarket will be selected as the winner and will receive two tickets to the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, along with the opportunity to enjoy an unforgettable football experience.

For more information, please visit: www.b-b.az/ftv

Birbank, the trademark of Kapital Bank and a provider of the latest digital innovations and banking products, serves its customers through a mobile application with more than 3 million active users, as well as the largest branch network in Azerbaijan, consisting of 114 branches and 53 service offices. Until 2025, the bank operated under the name Kapital Bank, the country’s first bank and it’s a part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank continues its activities as a financial institution. For more information about the bank’s products and services, you can visit birbank.az call the 196 Information Center, or reach out through the bank’s various social media pages.