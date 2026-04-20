Iran claims legitimacy in regulating passage through Strait of Hormuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Iran's control of the Strait of Hormuz is completely legal under international law and legal protection, the spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmaeil Baghaei, said during a press conference in Tehran on April 20, Trend reports.

According to him, since the U.S. attacked Iran from its military bases in the region, Iran has the right to take preventive measures in its coastal waters in accordance with international law.

Baghaei added that Iran is not responsible for the damage some countries have suffered as a result of the control over the Strait of Hormuz, because until February 28, security prevailed in the Strait of Hormuz and there were no security-related problems.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.