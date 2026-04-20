Kazakhstan’s airlines ready to expand flights to India

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 20. Kazakhstan’s airlines are ready to expand flights to India, Chairwoman of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan Saltanat Tompiyeva said, Trend reports via the ministry.

She made the statement during a meeting with India’s Representative to the International Civil Aviation Organization Council (ICAO), Angshumali Rastogi, on the sidelines of the ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS-2026) in Marrakech, Morocco.

Tompiyeva noted that the existing legal and regulatory framework between Kazakhstan and India provides a solid foundation for the development of air connectivity. Currently, Air Astana operates regular flights between the two countries, including 13 weekly flights on the Almaty–Delhi route and three weekly flights between Almaty and Mumbai.

It was also noted that Kazakh airlines intend to launch new routes to India and increase flight frequencies on existing routes.

“We are confident that expanding air connectivity will give an additional boost to trade, economic, and tourism cooperation between our countries,” Tompiyeva said.

Following the talks, the sides confirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening cooperation and developing sustainable transport links between Kazakhstan and India.

The air services agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan and India was signed on September 10, 1993, and ratified by Kazakhstan on December 10, 1998. Under the current memorandum of understanding between the aviation authorities of the two countries, signed on October 19, 2015, designated carriers from each side are allowed to operate up to 21 scheduled flights per week.