Azerbaijan, Mexico sign memorandum on cooperation in field of diaspora activities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan Fuad Muradov departed on a working visit to Mexico, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora said, Trend reports.

The chairman of the committee and staff members visited the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Mexico, laid a wreath at the bust of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and honored his memory. As part of the event, a video report on the Great Leader’s official visit to Mexico in 1982 was presented.

Later, the Mexico-Azerbaijan Friendship Park located on Paseo de la Reforma, the central avenue of Mexico City, was visited. This friendship park is regarded as a symbol of friendly relations between the two peoples.

One of the main events of the visit was a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico. The chairman of the committee met with Tatiana Clouthier, head of the Institute for Mexicans Living Abroad under Mexico’s Foreign Ministry. During the meeting, it was particularly emphasized that Azerbaijan’s diaspora policy has been developing dynamically during the presidency of Ilham Aliyev. The approaches of both countries to working with citizens living abroad were also discussed, and views were exchanged on issues of mutual interest.

The chairman of the committee spoke about the history of the institution he leads, its activities, and important projects being implemented. He noted that Azerbaijani communities abroad have united closely around national values and have succeeded in becoming a “soft power” of the country abroad.

It was also noted that 32 Azerbaijan Houses and around 100 weekend schools have been established in 20 foreign countries, while the implemented projects cover hundreds of thousands of compatriots, contributing to the successful integration of Azerbaijanis abroad and their positive role in the socio-political life of their countries of residence.

Tatiana Clouthier, in turn, stated that the institution she heads carries out important work to protect the rights of Mexican migrants living in various countries around the world, preserve their national identity, support the development of entrepreneurship, especially the involvement of women in business, and assist children’s education. It was noted that Mexico attaches great importance to diaspora policy, as 11 million Mexicans live in the United States alone.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico through the Institute for Mexicans Living Abroad.

This important document provides for strengthening support for Azerbaijani and Mexican communities living abroad, protecting their rights and interests, and creating mechanisms for cooperation in various fields. Within the framework of the memorandum, regular consultations between the parties, expanded exchange of information and experience, and the organization of joint projects and training programs are planned.

The document strengthens the institutional foundations of cooperation between the two countries in the field of diaspora affairs and creates a basis for implementing broader initiatives in the future.

Overall, this visit and the signed memorandum, along with contributing to the development of Azerbaijan-Mexico relations, open new opportunities for the more effective and coordinated implementation of diaspora activities.