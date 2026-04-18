Azerbaijan sheds light on its oil exports for 3M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. From January through March 2026, Azerbaijan exported 5.078 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks, valued at $2.5 billion

The data obtained by Trend from the country's State Customs Committee indicates that compared to the same period in 2025, this marks a decrease of $836 million (25.1%) in value and a drop of 934,000 tons (15.5%) in volume compared to the same period in 2025.

During the first quarter of 2026, Azerbaijan's total trade with foreign countries amounted to $9.4 billion, a reduction of $2.6 billion (21.9%) year-on-year. Exports totaled $5.4 billion, while imports stood at $4.005 billion. Exports declined by $984 million (15.4%), while imports fell by $1.6 billion (29.3%).

Consequently, the trade balance showed a surplus of $1.3 billion, which is $675 million, or 1.9 times, higher than last year’s figure.