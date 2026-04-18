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Azerbaijan sheds light on its oil exports for 3M2026

Oil&Gas Materials 18 April 2026 06:00 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan sheds light on its oil exports for 3M2026

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Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. From January through March 2026, Azerbaijan exported 5.078 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks, valued at $2.5 billion

The data obtained by Trend from the country's State Customs Committee indicates that compared to the same period in 2025, this marks a decrease of $836 million (25.1%) in value and a drop of 934,000 tons (15.5%) in volume compared to the same period in 2025.

During the first quarter of 2026, Azerbaijan's total trade with foreign countries amounted to $9.4 billion, a reduction of $2.6 billion (21.9%) year-on-year. Exports totaled $5.4 billion, while imports stood at $4.005 billion. Exports declined by $984 million (15.4%), while imports fell by $1.6 billion (29.3%).

Consequently, the trade balance showed a surplus of $1.3 billion, which is $675 million, or 1.9 times, higher than last year’s figure.

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