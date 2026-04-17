Azerbaijan, South Korea expand cooperation in digital public financial management

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. A delegation from the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan paid a working visit to Seoul, Republic of Korea (South Korea), on April 12-17 to discuss cooperation in the field of digital public financial management, Trend reports citing the ministry.

As part of the visit, seminars and training sessions were held to study international best practices in digital public finance management and to explore the application of advanced technological solutions.

Discussions focused on strengthening technical capacity in Integrated Financial Management Information Systems (IFMIS), examining modern digital treasury solutions, reviewing the functional capabilities of the advanced “dBrain+” platform, and preparing technical advisory projects. The sides also exchanged views on international experience and innovative technological approaches in the digitalization of public financial control and treasury processes.

The meeting noted that, within the framework of bilateral cooperation in digital public financial management, and with South Korea’s support, plans are in place to establish a next-generation treasury information system in Azerbaijan during the current year. Advisory support is also envisaged for the implementation of the “e-Control” information system aimed at digitalizing financial oversight services. These initiatives are expected to enhance transparency in public finance management, strengthen control mechanisms, and expand operational decision-making capabilities.

The initiative, implemented by the Ministry of Finance, is regarded as an important step toward modernizing the public financial management system, accelerating digital transformation, and strengthening institutional capacity.

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