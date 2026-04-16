Rasht-Astara railway stands important logistics line - Russian Deputy PM

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, April 16. Rasht-Astara railway is an important logistics line, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk told reporters, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan-Russia relations are very close and multifaceted. There are constant contacts at the level of heads of state, and specific tasks are carried out within the framework of the intergovernmental commission.

“Our cooperation is truly comprehensive. The Azerbaijani side shows great interest in developing relations with Russia. At the meeting held in Zangilan, relevant institutions were instructed to analyze the trade structure and take steps to increase turnover.

This is important for creating new jobs in our countries and for joint development,” Overchuk said.

The official highly praised the development of transport and logistics infrastructure in the region.

“The road network has already been formed, and the railway line heading toward Armenia in the Meghri direction is also largely ready. We are at an international crossing point, and here we see a new bridge that is part of both the North–South and East–West transport corridors. Russia is interested in putting this infrastructure into operation as soon as possible,” he noted.

Overchuk also said that the modern logistics infrastructure being created will enable more efficient cargo transportation in the future in the directions of Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan, Nakhchivan, and Türkiye.

“This project will generate shared benefits for all our countries. The construction of the Rasht–Astara railway is of strategic importance for the formation of the International North–South Transport Corridor. This project is an important logistics line connecting Iranian ports with Russian ports, including routes toward the Baltic Sea and Moscow.

We are currently in the process of constructing the missing section of the Rasht–Astara railway. This is a key element in shaping the International North–South Transport Corridor. That's why we attach great importance to this project,” Overchuk added.

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