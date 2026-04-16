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Kyrgyzstan to lead SPECA summit on strengthening Middle Corridor connectivity

Transport Materials 16 April 2026 17:08 (UTC +04:00)
Kyrgyzstan to lead SPECA summit on strengthening Middle Corridor connectivity
Photo: World Bank

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Abdullo Janob
Abdullo Janob
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BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 15. Kyrgyzstan, as Chair of the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) for 2026, will convene a ministerial-level meeting of SPECA member states on April 22 in Bangkok to discuss issues of cooperation aimed at strengthening transport accessibility along the “Middle Corridor,” Trend reports via the ESCAP.

Meanwhile, the meeting will take place as part of the 82nd session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP),

This meeting will gather economic ministers from the participating countries to discuss advancing regional cooperation in transport, logistics, and trade connectivity.

As outlined in the concept note issued by ESCAP, the discussions will address several key areas, including the digitalization of trade and transport procedures, the green transformation of transit routes, the expansion of e-commerce, and the increased involvement of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in regional value chains.

The agenda also includes initiatives to enhance multimodal transport systems, streamline cross-border procedures, and strengthen human capital in the logistics and digital trade sectors.

The meeting is expected to conclude with the adoption of a joint ministerial statement, which will present practical recommendations aimed at fostering sustainable connectivity, improving climate resilience, and promoting inclusive economic growth across the SPECA region.

SPECA, which was established under the 1998 Tashkent Declaration, is a UN-supported regional cooperation initiative, implemented jointly with ESCAP and the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), to enhance economic integration and support the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

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