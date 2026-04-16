Kyrgyzstan to lead SPECA summit on strengthening Middle Corridor connectivity

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 15. Kyrgyzstan, as
Chair of the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of
Central Asia (SPECA) for 2026, will convene a ministerial-level
meeting of SPECA member states on April 22 in Bangkok to discuss
issues of cooperation aimed at strengthening transport
accessibility along the “Middle Corridor,” Trend reports via the
ESCAP.
Meanwhile, the meeting will take place as part of the 82nd
session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for
Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP),
This meeting will gather economic ministers from the
participating countries to discuss advancing regional cooperation
in transport, logistics, and trade connectivity.
As outlined in the concept note issued by ESCAP, the discussions
will address several key areas, including the digitalization of
trade and transport procedures, the green transformation of transit
routes, the expansion of e-commerce, and the increased involvement
of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in regional value
chains.
The agenda also includes initiatives to enhance multimodal
transport systems, streamline cross-border procedures, and
strengthen human capital in the logistics and digital trade
sectors.
The meeting is expected to conclude with the adoption of a joint
ministerial statement, which will present practical recommendations
aimed at fostering sustainable connectivity, improving climate
resilience, and promoting inclusive economic growth across the
SPECA region.
SPECA, which was established under the 1998 Tashkent
Declaration, is a UN-supported regional cooperation initiative,
implemented jointly with ESCAP and the UN Economic Commission for
Europe (UNECE), to enhance economic integration and support the
achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.