Uzbekistan’s tourism growth fuels strong increase in Malaysian travel
Outbound travel from Uzbekistan to Malaysia increased in early 2026, with tourism remaining the main purpose of visits.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy