Kazakhstan set to conduct hydrocarbon exploration at Severny-1 site

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 15. The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan, QazaqGaz, and CNPC-AktobeMunaiGas have signed a contract for hydrocarbon exploration at the Severny-1 subsoil site in the Aktobe region, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy.

The document was signed by Vice Minister of Energy Yerlan Akbarov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of QazaqGaz Assylzhan Dauletov, and General Director of CNPC-Aktobemunaigas Zhu Shitao.

Under the subsoil use contract, the project provides for 2D and 3D seismic surveys, as well as drilling of both independent and dependent exploratory wells. The total investment in geological exploration is estimated at 3.5 billion tenge (about $7.3 million).

The Severny-1 site is considered one of the most promising areas for gas exploration in Kazakhstan.