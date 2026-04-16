Turkmenistan and South Korea explore expanded industrial cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 16. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan met with Lee Won-jae, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea, to discuss the implementation of large-scale joint industrial projects, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

During the meeting, Ambassador Lee Won-jae expressed his gratitude to the President for the favorable conditions created in Turkmenistan for the effective operation of South Korean companies. He emphasized Korea's commitment to deepening cooperation in the implementation of major industrial initiatives within the country.

The sides highlighted the critical role of cultural and humanitarian cooperation in bringing the two nations closer together. President Berdimuhamedov specifically pointed to the successful operation of the King Sejong Korean Language Study Center in Ashgabat as a cornerstone of educational exchange, noting the significant potential for further collaboration in the fields of science and education.