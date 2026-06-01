Iran deal primarily addresses nuclear issue - Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The agreement being negotiated with Iran primarily focuses on issues related to Tehran's nuclear program, U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social, Trend reports.

According to him, it contains clear provisions that preclude the country from acquiring nuclear weapons.

"Fake News CNN said today, routinely, that my Iran Nuclear Deal doesn’t talk about Nuclear, when actually it states, very clearly, that Iran will not have a Nuclear Weapon. It then goes on, in very strong and lengthy detail, to discuss various other aspects of Nuclear. In fact, that’s what most of the agreement is about," Trump wrote.