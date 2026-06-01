Georgia’s port traffic shows mixed trends in first quarter of 1Q2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. A total of 4,011 ships entered Georgia’s ports and terminals in the first quarter of 2026.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Office (Geostat) shows that 51.6% of these were general cargo vessels, 19.2% were liquid bulk carriers, 19.2% were container ships, while the remaining 10% comprised dry bulk carriers and specialized vessels.

Compared to the same period in 2025, port traffic declined across all ship categories, including a 23% decrease in liquid bulk shipments, an 8.7% decline in specialized carriers, an 8.4% reduction in general cargo vessels, a 6.1% fall in container ships, and a 5% decrease in dry bulk carriers.

Georgia’s Black Sea ports, primarily Poti and Batumi, function as key transit hubs linking Europe with Central Asia and the Caspian region. In 2025, the ports handled approximately 16.6 million tons of cargo, underscoring the country’s strategic role in the Middle Corridor.