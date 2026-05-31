U.S. Navy redirect 118 vessels linked to Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Since the beginning of the naval blockade, the US Navy has redirected 118 commercial vessels linked to Iran and heading to or leaving ports in that country, the U.S. Central Command in the Middle East (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

It also says that five ships have been disabled.

Central Command said the blockade remains in effect against vessels of all countries entering or leaving Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.