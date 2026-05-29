President of Uzbekistan set to visit Kazakhstan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 29. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a working visit to Astana on May 29 at the invitation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

Mirziyoyev is expected to take part in the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council as the leader of an observer state.

The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council is the highest supranational body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Composed of the heads of state or government of member nations (Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia), it dictates the union's overarching economic strategy, negotiates international treaties, and approves the budget.