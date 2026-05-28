Kyrgyzstan intends to develop new logistics routes until 2030 - deputy minister

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 28. Kyrgyzstan intends to develop new logistics routes and digitalize foreign trade procedures by 2030, the country's Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce, Sultan Akhmatov, said at the Eurasian Economic Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, the development of transport infrastructure and the digitalization of business processes are key areas of the country's national development strategy until 2030.

"The President of Kyrgyzstan has set the goal of promoting the country as a regional hub. As part of this program, the global China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project, with access to the Middle Corridor, has already begun," Akhmatov noted.

He informed that in April 2026, Kyrgyzstan successfully delivered its first cargo to the Pakistani port of Karachi via China, opening a new logistics route for domestic businesses.

"Our businesses have opened a new logistics route, and we will monitor how it operates in the future. This expands the country's transport capabilities and creates additional conditions for supply diversification," the deputy minister emphasized.

According to him, the government is also focusing on the digitalization of foreign economic activity. As part of the "100 Days" program, Kyrgyzstan launched a digital interaction system for foreign economic activity participants, which has already completed a test run and entered commercial operation in May.

As Akhmatov noted, the new platform will enable the digitalization of up to 18,000–20,000 annual business inquiries, reducing administrative barriers and eliminating the need for direct contact with government agencies.

"We have ambitious plans to simplify border crossing procedures. Only mobile and digital solutions can ensure the rate of growth that the Kyrgyz economy is currently experiencing," he announced.

The deputy minister added that Kyrgyzstan's economic growth has exceeded 9% in recent years, reaching approximately 12% in the first quarter of this year, which, according to him, confirms the effectiveness of the country's focus on developing logistics, supporting small and medium-sized businesses, and accelerating digital transformation.

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