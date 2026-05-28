Turkmenistan, UN discuss climate, energy and digital cooperation for landlocked nations

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 28. Turkmenistan and the United Nations discussed cooperation on climate policy, sustainable energy, water diplomacy, digitalization, and the transition to a circular economy in support of landlocked developing countries (LLDCs), Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States at United Nations Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries (UNOHRLLS), Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States, Rabab Fatima.

The sides also reviewed practical mechanisms for implementing the Awaza Programme of Action for 2024-2034 and the Awaza Political Declaration, which were adopted to advance the development priorities of landlocked developing countries.

During the talks, Turkmenistan reaffirmed its intention to continue promoting the interests of LLDCs as co-chair of the Group of Friends of Landlocked Developing Countries and to support the expansion of multilateral cooperation in this area.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of continued partnership between Turkmenistan and UNOHRLLS on sustainable development issues.