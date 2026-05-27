Kyrgyzstan and China discuss infrastructure and healthcare cooperation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 27. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and Vice-Chairperson of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Chairperson of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Commission of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Shen Yueyue exchanged views on bilateral interaction, as well as cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, including healthcare, during a meeting held on May 27, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz president.

During the meeting, Japarov emphasized that Kyrgyzstan and China have built relations based on strong friendship, sincere good-neighborliness and fruitful cooperation.

Speaking about major achievements in recent years, the Kyrgyz president highlighted the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway and the opening of the third checkpoint on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border, Bedel, along with other large infrastructure projects.

Sadyr Japarov also drew attention to the development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

He expressed gratitude to Chinese doctors for the successful implementation of the “Health Express” project, under which Chinese specialists performed free cataract and glaucoma surgeries for more than 1,000 patients from Kyrgyzstan over the past three years.

For her part, Shen Yueyue thanked the Kyrgyz president for the warm reception and the opportunity to hold a detailed exchange of views on key areas of cooperation, reaffirming the mutual interest in deepening constructive dialogue.

She also conveyed greetings and best wishes to Japarov on behalf of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Shen Yueyue noted that the two leaders met three times last year and outlined a roadmap for the development of cooperation, which gave a strong impetus to the comprehensive partnership between the two countries.

Shen Yueyue stressed that, as a good neighbor and strategic partner, China sincerely welcomes Kyrgyzstan’s achievements. She expressed confidence that under Sadyr Japarov’s leadership and through the efforts of the Kyrgyz people, the country will achieve further success in national development.