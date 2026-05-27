Share of instant payments in Azerbaijan to hit 80% by 2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The share of instant payments in the total transactions of Azerbaijan's National Payment System (NPS) is projected to reach 80% by 2030, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the “State Program on expanding financial inclusion for 2027-2030” approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

According to the document, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has been designated as the primary executing agency for this initiative, with implementation structured to span the years 2027 through 2029.

The State Program outlines plans to integrate the digital infrastructure channels of local payment service providers into the IPS, alongside targeted public awareness campaigns to accelerate user adoption.

The ultimate goal is to increase the share of instant payments in the National Payment System's transactions to 80%, up from 6.4% in the base year, the document said.