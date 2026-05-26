Japan’s Toyo Engineering launches modernization of Turkmenistan’s Gyyanly polymer plant

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 26. Japanese company Toyo Engineering Corporation has launched a large-scale modernization project at Turkmenistan’s Gyyanly Polymer Plant, Trend reports via the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Japan.

The announcement was made by Tetsuji Miyazaki, director of the company’s office in Turkmenistan, during the “White City Ashgabat” conference.

According to the company, the project will be implemented in two phases. The first stage includes engineering work, inspections, procurement of new equipment to replace outdated facilities, and dismantling operations. The second phase involves overcoming technical constraints and launching the upgraded production facilities.

Miyazaki noted that representatives of the company held two meetings with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov last year to discuss prospects for cooperation in this direction.

For reference, the Gyyanly Polymer Plant, located in Turkmenistan’s Balkan region on the Caspian coast, was commissioned in 2018 as one of the country’s largest petrochemical projects with an investment value exceeding $3.4 billion. Built by a consortium including Toyo Engineering Corporation, Hyundai Engineering and LG International, the facility is designed to process up to 5 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually and produce around 380,000 tons of polyethylene and 80,000 tons of polypropylene per year.

The complex is a key part of Turkmenistan’s strategy to increase value-added gas processing and expand polymer exports through infrastructure linked to the Turkmenbashi International Seaport.