Iran announces timeline for full restoration of internet access

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Internet access for Iranian citizens will be fully restored within the next 24 hours, Iran's Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Ehsan Chitsaz, told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, the first steps have been taken to restore access to the international internet, and connectivity will be restored gradually.

Last night, Iran’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology confirmed Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s decision to restore internet access.

On February 28, restrictions on access to the international internet were imposed in Iran following military airstrikes by the U.S. and Israel against Iran.