BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The recent dynamics of agricultural production do not satisfy me, President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting dedicated to agricultural issues, Trend reports.

"A short while ago, instructions were given to the Presidential Administration and the Government to prepare and adopt a new State Program for the development of agriculture, which must be comprehensive and all-encompassing. It should include both public investments and investments attracted from the private sector. The program must be highly specific and short-term. The matters we discuss today will concern the adoption and implementation of this program. I am confident that once this program is implemented, our primary goals will be fully achieved,” the head of state added.