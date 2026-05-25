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Recent dynamics of agricultural production do not satisfy me - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 25 May 2026 17:18 (UTC +04:00)
Recent dynamics of agricultural production do not satisfy me - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The recent dynamics of agricultural production do not satisfy me, President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting dedicated to agricultural issues, Trend reports.

"A short while ago, instructions were given to the Presidential Administration and the Government to prepare and adopt a new State Program for the development of agriculture, which must be comprehensive and all-encompassing. It should include both public investments and investments attracted from the private sector. The program must be highly specific and short-term. The matters we discuss today will concern the adoption and implementation of this program. I am confident that once this program is implemented, our primary goals will be fully achieved,” the head of state added.

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