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President of Senegal sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 25 May 2026 18:52 (UTC +04:00)
President of Senegal sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. President of the Republic of Senegal Bassirou Diomaye Faye sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

''Mr. President,

I am pleased to convey to you my sincerest congratulations on the occasion of your country’s national holiday — Independence Day.

I wish you and the friendly people of Azerbaijan continued prosperity and progress.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to once again reaffirm my readiness to work together with you to strengthen the friendly relations between our countries,'' the letter reads.

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