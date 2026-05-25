President of Senegal sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. President of the Republic of Senegal Bassirou Diomaye Faye sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

''Mr. President,

I am pleased to convey to you my sincerest congratulations on the occasion of your country’s national holiday — Independence Day.

I wish you and the friendly people of Azerbaijan continued prosperity and progress.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to once again reaffirm my readiness to work together with you to strengthen the friendly relations between our countries,'' the letter reads.